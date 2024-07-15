The Dodgers have selected Lindsey with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Lindsey gave up football a year ago and has risen up boards this spring as arguably the best prep shortstop in the class. His top tool is borderline 80-grade speed, while his below-average raw power is the weakest part of his game. At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Lindsey has room to fill out his frame and he's already shown more power this spring than in the past, so perhaps he can be a double-digit homer threat in time to go with a potentially above-average hit tool. He may need to move to second base eventually, as his average arm is a little light for the six, but he could be a plus defender at the keystone.