Bivens (1-0) allowed a run on one hit over three innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Angels.

Bivens entered the game in the second inning and the only blemish on his final line was Nolan Schanuel's solo shot. Bivens was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for Sunday's game and picked up the victory in his MLB debut. He worked efficiently through his three innings, tossing 27 of 36 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old righty produced a 2.81 ERA through 41.2 frames in the minors before his promotion.