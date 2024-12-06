Bieber (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Guardians on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Bieber's new deal also includes a $16 million player option for 2026. The 29-year-old righty was dominant in two starts last season, pitching 12 shutout innings while striking out 20 batters and walking one, but his campaign was cut extremely short by Tommy John surgery in mid-April. He's expected to miss the first couple months of the 2025 season while he finishes up his rehab process, but the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner is still a safe bet to be a strong fantasy asset once he returns.
