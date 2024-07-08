The Mariners activated Santos (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Santos has been sidelined all season while recovering from a right lat strain. He made just two rehab appearances, striking out a pair of two scoreless frames. Santos reportedly reached 99 miles per hour on the radar gun in Saturday's outing with High-A Everett, helping to convince the Mariners that he was ready to go. The 24-year-old should eventually find himself in high-leverage situations for Seattle, but he could be eased into such spots. Santos will be making his Mariners debut when he gets into a game after being acquired via trade from the White Sox over the offseason.