Diaz (elbow) has given up nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and five walks while striking out 15 over 12.2 innings across four outings (three starts) for Single-A St. Lucie since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last spring, Diaz hadn't been expected to make his 2024 debut until at some point around the middle of the season, but he made a speedier recovery than expected. After beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League in early May and making three starts, Diaz was cleared to rejoin the Mets' Single-A affiliate.