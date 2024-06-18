Lord has posted a 1.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB through 63.2 innings over 11 starts for Double-A Harrisburg this season.

An unheralded 18th-round pick out of South Florida in 2022, Lord has emerged as one of the more intriguing prospects in a Nationals system that has become a bit of a pitching factory in 2024. The 24-year-old righty has a low, nearly sidearm release that could point to a future in the big-league bullpen, but it's absolutely baffled Eastern League hitters so far. His most recent start was his best, as he gave up only two hits and struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings Wednesday against a Bowie lineup that includes top prospects Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers. Lord is pushing for a promotion to Triple-A, a level more age-appropriate for him, and if he keeps dealing for Rochester, an MLB debut by the end of the year isn't completely off the table.