Burnes (8-3) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Astros.

Burnes had a solid outing, but a two-run home run by Yordan Alvarez and a solo shot by Chas McCormick were too much for the Orioles to overcome. This was the first time all year Burnes has given up multiple homers in a start -- he's yielded just 10 long balls through 16 starts. While this wasn't his best work, he's still at an excellent 2.35 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 94:24 K:BB through 99.2 innings. Burnes is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers.