Means underwent successful Tommy John surgery Monday in Texas to repair a torn UCL in his left elbow, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Means will need 12-to-18 months to recover from the procedure, and given that he previously had the procedure in April 2022, it's reasonable to expect him to trend toward the longer end of that timetable. The veteran southpaw has now seen three straight seasons come to an early end, as he was previously held out during the Orioles' playoff run last fall when he experienced renewed soreness in the surgically repaired elbow. Even though his elbow checked out fine over the offseason, the Orioles chose to slow play Means to begin the 2024 campaign, but it wasn't long before he experienced another flareup. Means made just four starts for the Orioles prior to landing on the 15-day injured list last Thursday with a forearm strain.