Vavra (groin) has gone 3-for-8 over two contests for Triple-A Norfolk since he was activated from the injured list.

Vavra suffered the groin strain in early June and missed just under a month of time. He's been limited to 19 games at Triple-A due to the groin injury and a shoulder issue that sidelined him at the start of the season. He's slashing .284/.377/.433 over 77 plate appearances, but he'll have a tough time getting to the majors given the Orioles' already crowded infield on the 26-man roster and at Triple-A.