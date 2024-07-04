Peralta went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Peralta has slipped into a bench role after batting just .209 over 23 games in June. This was his first start since June 23, and he made the most of it by providing the Padres' winning hit, a two-run homer in the seventh inning, which was Peralta's first long ball this year. He's slashing a meager .210/.300/.290 with six RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases over 70 plate appearances. Bryce Johnson, who is hitting .182 on the year, has handled right field lately, but Peralta may claw back some playing time if he can build on Wednesday's performance.