Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Athletics.

The bottom third of San Diego's order produced half of the team's 10 hits, with Merrill's three knocks leading the way. The exciting young outfielder extended his current hitting streak to six games, and he's batting .391 (9-for-23) over that stretch. Merrill is holding his own in his rookie campaign, slashing .281/.316/.367 with three homers, 24 RBI, 26 runs and nine stolen bases through 236 plate appearances.