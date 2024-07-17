Santana is slashing .292/.468/.377 with zero home runs and 15 steals in 29 games in the Dominican Summer League.

Santana's approach and command of the strike zone look very good on paper (21.3 percent walk rate, 16.3 percent strikeout rate) for a high-pedigree 17-year-old in the DSL, and his speed on the bases has been as advertised. However, his lack of power in a very hitter-friendly league does not match preseason expectations. It's tough to say whether he's being more patient or passive, but he's been pulling the ball (54.4 Pull%) and doing an OK job getting the ball in the air (43.0 GB%) so it's possible something starts to click in the power department sooner than later.