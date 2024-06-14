Mata (hamstring) will resume his rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday or Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Mata remains without a clear return timeline, but he appears to be trending in the right direction since being pulled off his assignment in May due to shoulder/lat soreness. The 25-year-old righty has been on the IL all season, and because he is out of minor-league options, he would either need to join the big-league roster or be designated for assignment upon returning.