Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in a loss to the Dodgers.

Goodman made his second straight start at DH and belted a two-run blast in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old slugged two homers two days earlier while making a start at catcher. Goodman is still slashing just .195/.235/.455 of the season, but he's shown promising power with five long balls over 81 plate appearances. He'd become much more intriguing from a fantasy perspective if he logs enough games behind the plate to earn positional eligibility there.