Goodman went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Rays.
Goodman played his way onto the Colorado roster during spring training, though it appears he also wrestled the starting catcher role away from Jacob Stallings. Goodman has started each of the Rockies' first two games, hitting sixth both times. He's gone 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles.
