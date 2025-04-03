Goodman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Goodman collected half of Colorado's four hits in the contest, including both of the team's extra-base knocks. He also prevented the Rockies from being shut out with his seventh-inning solo shot off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Goodman started at catcher for the fourth time this season, and he has also logged one start at DH. The Rockies appear determined to get his bat into the lineup on a near-everyday basis, as he's slashing .386/.400/.842 with two homers, three doubles, three RBI and three runs through 20 plate appearances.