Sasaki is likely to be officially posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines during MLB's Winter Meetings, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Winter Meetings will run from Monday through Thursday, and once the 23-year-old pitching phenom is posted, he will have 45 days to sign with an MLB club. If no deal is reached by the end of that window, he will remain in Japan for the 2025 season. However, the young righty is expected to have a plethora of suitors, including the Dodgers, Padres and both New York teams.