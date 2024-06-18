Renfroe (toe) resumed playing light catch last Wednesday and was spotted taking some swings on the field last weekend, MLB.com reports.

Renfroe was placed on the 10-day injured list June 11 with a bone bruise and stress reaction in his left big toe, but he's already starting to take some small steps forward in his recovery. Shortly after Renfroe was placed on the IL, the Royals estimated that the 32-year-old outfielder would be out for 2-to-3 weeks. He'll thus have a chance to make it back from the shelf before the end of June.