Long (0-1) allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the Guardians.

Long put two runners on base before giving way to Angel Zerpa in the seventh inning. A Bobby Witt error would allow three runs to score, including the two on Long's line that sent him to the loss. He still hasn't given up an earned run over 5.1 innings this season, and he's generally pitched well with a 5:1 K:BB in a low-leverage role since he was brought up to the majors May 20. Long has previous experience as a starter, but none of his six big-league appearances this year have exceeded one inning. He went longer than an inning in eight of his 15 outings for Triple-A Omaha prior to his call-up, so he could still be called on to provide length out of the bullpen.