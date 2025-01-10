Brieske agreed on a one-year, $1.025 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Brieske and Detroit were able to reach an agreement before Thursday's deadline. The right-hander produced a 3.59 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 69 strikeouts, six holds and a save over 67.2 innings in 46 regular-season appearances, including 12 starts, with the Tigers in 2024. Brieske will likely occupy a significant role in the team's bullpen again in 2025.