Miranda (back) could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A St. Paul, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Miranda has progressed nicely of late in his recovery from lower-back tightness and his clearance for game action appears imminent. If all goes well, he's likely to need just a couple rehab games before rejoining the Twins ahead of Friday's game in Detroit. With Royce Lewis (adductor) also tracking toward a return Friday to take over at third base, Miranda could see most of his starts at designated hitter.