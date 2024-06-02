The Twins are expected to reinstate Lewis (quadricep) from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis has been on the shelf since suffering a right quad strain in the Twins' March 28 season opener, but the standout infielder looks to be on the cusp of rejoining the big club. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on May 25 and has thus far made five starts in the minors, going 3-for-19 with a double, a stolen base and two runs. According to Park, Lewis is scheduled to start at third base for St. Paul in Sunday's game against Rochester, and if all goes well, the 24-year-old should get the green light to return from the IL. Once Lewis is activated, he'll likely take over as the Twins' everyday third baseman, pushing Jose Miranda into a bench role.