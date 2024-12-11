The White Sox selected Smith with the first pick in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Smith has a chance to be a viable rotation option for the White Sox as early as this season, and he'll need to be kept on the big-league roster (or injured list) all season, otherwise the White Sox would have to return him to the Brewers. Smith has a 93 mph fastball and throws a pair of breaking balls and logged 94.1 innings across Double-A and Triple-A, with all his work as a starter (16 starts) coming at Double-A. He logged a 2.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings as a starter, and also struck out 39 in 27.1 innings as a reliever. Smith may be eased into his big-league career as a low-leverage multi-inning reliever, but he could also get some starts in the first half.