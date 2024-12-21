The Reds traded Jackson to the Yankees on Friday alongside Fernando Cruz in exchange for Jose Trevino, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Jackson split time between Triple-A and the big leagues as part of the Rays organization last season. He slashed .238/.322/.533 with eight homers and 20 RBI in the minors but wasn't able to find his footing in the big leagues, finishing with a .438 OPS over 155 MLB plate appearances. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Reds in November but will now compete with J.C. Escarra in spring training for the backup catcher spot in New York.