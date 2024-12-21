Share Video

Link copied!

The Reds traded Jackson to the Yankees on Friday alongside Fernando Cruz in exchange for Jose Trevino, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Jackson split time between Triple-A and the big leagues as part of the Rays organization last season. He slashed .238/.322/.533 with eight homers and 20 RBI in the minors but wasn't able to find his footing in the big leagues, finishing with a .438 OPS over 155 MLB plate appearances. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Reds in November but will now compete with J.C. Escarra in spring training for the backup catcher spot in New York.

More News