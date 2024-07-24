Torres went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

The second baseman took Jose Quintana deep in the second inning, snapping a 15-game homer drought. Torres is still struggling to find his power stroke -- Tuesday's long ball was his ninth of the year, after he slugged 49 homers over the last two seasons combined -- but his overall performance at the plate has improved somewhat in July, as he's slashing .255/.352/.340 through 55 plate appearances on the month.