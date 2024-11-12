The 76ers recalled Bona from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

The rookie second-round pick out of UCLA will be back with the 76ers for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, but he's not expected to be needed in the rotation with Philadelphia welcoming Joel Embiid (knee/suspension) back for his season debut. Bona has appeared in six of the 76ers' first nine games of the season but has averaged just 2.3 minutes per contest. He made his G League debut for Delaware on Monday and logged 14 points, nine rebounds, four steals, four assists and three blocks in loss to the Maine Celtics.