McCain was selected by the 76ers with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

McCain is coming off of a strong freshman season at Duke, where he posted 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes per game. The 20-year-old is a bit undersized, but he attacks the rim with confidence and was one of the better outside shooters in college basketball last season, knocking down 41.4 percent of his attempts. Defensively, McCain does not possess great length (6-3 wingspan), but he's a high-effort player who maintains position and fights through screens. McCain will likely come off the bench for the Sixers as a rookie, providing a shooting punch to the second unit.