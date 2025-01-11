George (groin) contributed 25 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Back in Philadelphia's lineup following a one-game absence with a groin injury, George logged his second double-double of the season in what was one of his stronger efforts in 2024-25 thus far. The star forward's numbers remain disappointing amid what has been a rocky and injury-plagued transition during his first year with the 76ers, but he's looked more comfortable since the calendar flipped to January. Through his past five outings, George is averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 threes while shooting 41.9 percent from long range.