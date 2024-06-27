Smith was selected by the Bucks with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Smith played for the G League Ignite during the 2023-24 campaign and averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.0 minutes per game over 27 regular-season appearances. He shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc on 4.0 three-point attempts per game and is a solid contributor in the post. It seems unlikely that the 19-year-old will be an immediate part of the rotation for the Bucks, and he could continue to develop in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd during the 2024-25 campaign.