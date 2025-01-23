Hauser will start in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Jrue Holiday out with a shoulder injury Wednesday, the Celtics will turn to Hauser for his seventh start of the season. Over six contests with Boston's first unit in 2024-25, Hauser has averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes. Hence, the sharpshooter makes sense as a stopgap solution for treys and swipes for fantasy purposes against Los Angeles.