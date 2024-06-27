Wells was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After spending two years at Sonoma State (Division II), Wells transferred to Washington State last season and emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in the Pac 12. Wells knocked down 41.7 percent of his looks from beyond the arc, with more than half of his total field goal attempts coming from three-point range. Wells will likely spend much of his rookie season in the G League as a developmental piece.