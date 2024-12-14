Young is probable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to an Achilles injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been nursing an Achilles injury for quite some time, but the star floor general isn't expected to miss the NBA Cup semifinals against the Bucks. He's coming off an impressive effort in the quarterfinal win over the Knicks on Wednesday, tallying 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes. Young also has four double-doubles in his last five appearances.