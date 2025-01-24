Curry (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Curry is dealing with a right ankle sprain but was trending toward being unavailable since he was initially listed as probable, and then he was downgraded to questionable. The veteran sharpshooter has struggled to make an impact when available, averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions. It remains to be seen if he can suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Pelicans on Saturday.