Reaves supplied 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 win over the Kings.

Reaves recorded his third-highest scoring total of the season during the victory, and his prolific scoring is keeping D'Angelo Russell and Dalton Knecht on the bench. Coach JJ Redick's current choice to run with Max Christie at off-guard seems to benefit Reaves, who is a more seasoned scorer and far more consistent then Christie. A combo of Reaves and Knecht may become a more frequent occurrence in the future, which is a scheme that may curb Reaves' production somewhat.