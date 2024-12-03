Schroder accumulated 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 128-102 loss to the Bulls.
Schroder missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc, but other than that, he had an impressive showing both as a scorer and playmaker. This was Schroder's third double-double of the season, and first since Nov. 19, but he should remain a productive offensive weapon for the Nets, especially with Cam Thomas (hamstring) sidelined until late December at the earliest.
