Milton signed a 3-year, $9 million contract with the Knicks on Thursday before being shipped, along with Bojan Bogdanovic, to the Nets as part of the sign-and-trade that will send Mikal Bridges and Keita Bates-Diop (shin) to the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While the final two years of Milton's contract are non-guaranteed, he will have an opportunity to compete for backcourt minutes in a rebuilding Nets squad. In 2023-24, Milton averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.1 minutes across 48 total appearances for the Pistons, Timberwolves and Knicks.