The Heat waived Robinson on Sunday.

Robinson has spent the past two seasons with Miami after being signed to the team as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 67 career games with the Heat, including eight starts, and averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game across 8.4 minutes in 2023. The 23-year-old was entering the second year of a two-year, $3.92 million contract, but his services were no longer needed after Miami drafted Kel'el Ware and resigned Kevin Love and Thomas Bryant. Robinson should warrant some interest on the open market.