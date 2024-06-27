Klintman was selected by the Pistons with the No. 37 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Pistons made a trade with Minnesota to acquire the No. 37 pick, which they're using to draft Klintman, a wing player who played for Cairns Taipans of the NBL last year after playing collegiately at Wake Forest. Over 23 appearances in the NBL last season, he averaged 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. Klintman is a solid defender and has shown some promise as a shooter, so he could be a decent two-way contributor at some point.