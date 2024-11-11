Stewart ended with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Rockets.

Jalen Duren missed Sunday's game due to a left ankle sprain, allowing Stewart to step into the starting five. While his overall stat appeal on the defensive end has been low in the past, he's currently averaging 1.4 blocks and 0.5 steals in 22.5 minutes through 11 games. It remains to be seen if Duren will return to action Tuesday against the Heat.