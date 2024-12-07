Brown (conditioning) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Brown has seemingly made a full recovery from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent on his right knee in late September, but he still needs more time to get fully ramped up before the Raptors sign off on him making his season debut. Whenever Brown is formally cleared to play, he'll likely have his minutes monitored carefully for his first handful of games. The versatile 28-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes over his 34 appearances with the Raptors last season after being acquired from the Pacers in January.