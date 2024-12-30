Brooks (ankle) finished with 22 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Heat.

After a three-game absence due to right ankle soreness, Brooks paced the Rockets with 22 points and appeared to face no restrictions over 40 minutes in his return action Sunday. The streaky Brooks is heating up recently, averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.5 threes in 36.5 minutes while shooting 40.4 percent from deep across his last six appearances. As long as head coach Ime Udoka continues to task him with such a heavy amount of playing time, Brooks should continue serving as a solid source of points and triples for fantasy managers, although the 28-year-old three-and-D wing's style of play remains more conducive to points leagues overall.