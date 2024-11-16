Paul finished Friday's 120-115 loss to the Lakers with 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes.

Paul has tallied 11 assists in each of his last three outings, and he now has five double-doubles through the first 13 games of the 2024-25 regular season. Even though he's averaging just 28.5 minutes per game, Paul has been effective in getting Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and the rest of the young Spurs involved on offense. Paul is averaging 10.4 points, 8.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals to start the season.