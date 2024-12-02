Paul notched 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 win over Sacramento.

Paul didn't have his best shooting performance Sunday, but Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie carried the team on that end of the floor. Paul, thus, did what he does best at this stage of his career, finishing with 10 assists and only two turnovers. He's posted 37 assists and only four turnovers over his last five appearances while also averaging 10.8 points per game in that stretch.