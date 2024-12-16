Jones produced 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jones has been remarkably consistent for the Suns over the last few weeks despite holding a secondary role on offense behind the star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal (knee). The veteran floor general has scored in double digits in eight games in a row and has eclipsed the 15-point plateau five times in that stretch. He's also averaging 7.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest in that eight-game stretch, so he's doing more than just scoring at an efficient rate (29.5 percent from the floor, 58.7 percent from three in those eight appearances).