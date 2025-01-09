Avdija (wrist) registered a game-high 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pelicans.

Avdija fought off a wrist injury and kept the good times rolling Wednesday, leading all scorers with 26 points and putting together a full stat line for the Blazers. Over his last eight games (six starts), the former first-rounder is surging with averages of 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 threes in 31.7 minutes. If Jerami Grant (face) remains out for Thursday's game against Dallas on the second night of Portland's back-to-back, Avdija should continue handling a featured role in the starting lineup.