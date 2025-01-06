Pierce caught both his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Jaguars.

The third-year wideout made an immediate impact when he connected with Joe Flacco for a 40-yard score on the Colts' first possession, but Pierce took a back seat to Josh Downs and Michael Pittman after that. Pierce put together a career-best campaign in 2024, posting a 37-824-7 line on 69 targets with a 22.3 yards per reception mark that led the NFL among players with at least 20 catches. While he's unlikely to ever see consistently high volume, Pierce proved he can be a dangerous deep threat regardless of who the Colts have under center, and a similar role in 2025 could lead to even better production if Anthony Richardson (back) takes a step forward in his development.