Hurts (left finger/concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Hurts was forced out of this past Sunday's loss at Washington in the first quarter after he was squashed between two Commanders defenders. He seemed to be a bit woozy and eventually was ruled out due to a concussion, which is accompanied by a left finger injury on the Eagles' first Week 17 practice report. Backup QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) was listed as limited Wednesday, so Tanner McKee currently is the healthiest signal-caller on the active roster. Hurts will need to get back on the practice field in some capacity before week's end to give himself a chance to play Sunday versus the Cowboys.