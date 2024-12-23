Smith recorded three total tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

Smith, a 2023 first-round pick from Georgia, has taken advantage of his increased playing time since Brandon Graham (triceps) has been sidelined over the last four weeks, recording 16 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defended during that span. The second-year pro has now accumulated 6.5 sacks over 15 appearances this season and is expected to remain one of the Eagles' starting edge rushers in the Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys.