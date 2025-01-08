It's never too early to look ahead, and we're already starting to plan for the 2025 Fantasy season. That's right, it's not even the Super Bowl yet, but we're already getting ready for the next Fantasy campaign.

With that in mind, here is the first look at our early 2025 running back rankings. We're well aware that a lot could change with free agency and the NFL Draft.

But based on what just happened with the 2024 season, as well as what we think could happen this offseason, here are the top 12 running back rankings for 2025 from members of our CBS Sports staff.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Saquon Barkley

3. Jahmyr Gibbs

4. De'Von Achane

5. Bucky Irving

6. Derrick Henry

7. Kyren Williams

8. Chase Brown

9. Josh Jacobs

10. Christian McCaffrey

11. Jonathan Taylor

12. James Cook

Toughest player to rank: McCaffrey could be a top-five running back or out of the top 12. Either scenario is possible once we get to August. The 2024 season was rough for McCaffrey since he was limited to just four games due to Achilles and knee injuries. He'll be 29 when next season starts, and the 49ers might want him to share work with Jordan Mason or Isaac Guerendo or both to make sure McCaffrey stays healthy. I don't see myself drafting McCaffrey in Round 1, and we'll see where he ends up in the running back rankings once we get closer to the 2025 campaign.

Player who just missed the cut: I'm sure Breece Hall will end up as a top-12 running back for me at some point, but I need to see what happens with the Jets at coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback. Hall was a bust in 2024 when he was the second overall player selected based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, but he finished as RB16. He still has the potential to be the No. 1 running back in all leagues, but the situation around him has to improve. Hopefully, that will happen over the next few months.

Dave Richard

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Saquon Barkley

3. Jahmyr Gibbs

4. De'Von Achane

5. Kyren Williams

6. Derrick Henry

7. Josh Jacobs

8. Christian McCaffrey

9. Breece Hall

10. Chase Brown

11. Bucky Irving

12. James Cook

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Toughest player to rank: We all know McCaffrey has the potential to be the No. 1 running back in Fantasy, but we can't just forget about what happened this season. To be confident in the soon-to-be 29-year-old, I'd have to see him get through all of the offseason and all of training camp without any lower-body injuries. And then I'd also have to be convinced that Kyle Shahanan won't limit his playing time out of fear of another injury. And I'd also insist on drafting his backup, which will probably be Jordan Mason. That'll cost me a mid-round pick. It's a lot for someone who is no longer a sure thing.

Player who just missed the cut: Alvin Kamara averaged nearly 19 PPR points per game this past year, but there's a lot going against him. His age (he'll be 30), his team's coaching staff (Klint Kubiak was good for him but I doubt he survives a regime change), his team's quarterback situation (will it be someone who will check-down to him?), his team's offensive line (who knows what it'll look like) and the return of Taysom Hill (he could crush Kamara's numbers once he's back -- and I assuming he will be back). I love Kamara, but I would rather be out on him a year too soon than a year too late.

Heath Cummings

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

3. Saquon Barkley

4. Kyren Williams

5. De'Von Achane

6. Derrick Henry

7. Joe Mixon

8. Josh Jacobs

9. Christian McCaffrey

10. Jonathan Taylor

11. Bucky Irving

12. Alvin Kamara

Toughest player to rank: Henry is the most difficult running back to rank in the top 12. He just turned 31 years old, how can he be a top 12 running back? Of course, he also just had his most efficient season as a rusher and scored 18 touchdowns (16 rushing). Henry is someone I will make sure I get on one or two teams but also someone I make sure I don't draft too often.

Player who just missed the cut: Breece Hall just missed the cut, but I'm not married to that. I still believe in Hall's talent, but there is too much uncertainty about the coaching staff, offensive line and quarterback to draft Hall as a top-12 running back at this time. If everything goes perfectly this offseason, I could still see him as a top-five running back. If everything goes poorly he won't be in the top 15.

Adam Aizer

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Saquon Barkley

3. Jahmyr Gibbs

4. Christian McCaffrey

5. De'Von Achane

6. Bucky Irving

7. Chase Brown

8. Kyren Williams

9. James Cook

10. Josh Jacobs

11. Derrick Henry

12. Breece Hall

Toughest player to rank: Ranking Hall as a top 12 running back might seem a little bold. I think we all look at his explosive rookie season and assign big upside to Hall. Unfortunately, Hall hasn't been the same player since he tore his ACL. He has too many negative carries and not enough catches since the Jets acquired Davante Adams. I still think he could be a true workhorse, which makes it tough to leave him out of the top 12. And, quite frankly, it's tough not to rank him higher. Do I need to let go of 2022 Breece Hall, or does he still have elite ability?

Player who just missed the cut: How do you leave RB5 per game out of your top 12? Alvin Kamara was outstanding for Fantasy purposes in 2024, and he has now been a top nine running back per game in PPR in all but one season of his career. He is the Mike Evans of running backs with one glaring difference. Evans still plays like an elite wide receiver, whereas Kamara hasn't had a run longer than 30 yards in four straight seasons (871 carries). I just don't think he's a very good running back anymore, and he could fall off quickly if the Saints bring in competition.

Dan Schneier

1. Saquon Barkley

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Jahmyr Gibbs

4. De'Von Achane

5. Derrick Henry

6. Josh Jacobs

7. Christian McCaffrey

8. Jonathan Taylor

9. Kyren Williams

10. Breece Hall

11. Joe Mixon

12. James Conner

Toughest player to rank: McCaffrey is the toughest player to rank because he'll be battling historical trends -- age, workload and his own injury concerns that have plagued his career. However, assuming he's healthy to start the 2025 season, McCaffrey could be the league winning draft pick with a path to receiving volume and touchdowns unlike anyone other than possibly Achane and Gibbs.

Player who just missed the cut: Bucky Irving will be one of the trendiest breakout picks in 2025 and rightfully so, but placing him in my top 12 would mean kicking off a player with a much clearer path to volume. Irving's efficiency metrics were dominant as a rookie in 2024, and he should see more volume in 2025. But Rachaad White is unlikely to go away entirely, which could be a problem.

Jacob Gibbs

1. Saquon Barkley

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Jahmyr Gibbs

4. De'Von Achane

5. Derrick Henry

6. Bucky Irving

7. Kyren Williams

8. Jonathan Taylor

9. Josh Jacobs

10. Christian McCaffrey

11. Chuba Hubbard

12. Breece Hall

Toughest player to rank: Irving's ranking feels wildly aggressive, but that's how impressive what he put on film as a rookie was. In eight games where Irving saw more than 12 touches, the lowest scrimmage yardage total turned in by the rookie was 84. He topped 150 scrimmage yards three separate times as a rookie. In five games with a snap rate above 50 percent, Irving averaged 145 scrimmage yards. He has an every-down skill set, and that may be exactly the type of role that awaits Irving in Year 2.

Player who just missed the cut: Chase Brown averaged 105 scrimmage yards in games with a snap rate of at least 50 percent. That doesn't come close to matching Irving's insane number, but does put Brown in the same range as Bijan Robinson (107) and Jonathan Taylor (106). Only Saquon Barkley (147) had a higher average than Irving. If Brown is expected to handle a workload similar to his 2024 late-season role, then he would fall into the same range as Taylor and Josh Jacobs in my rankings. It feels more likely, to me, that the Bengals add a running back than any of the teams corresponding to the 12 running backs that I ranked ahead of Brown as of now.