I picked the wrong week to get excited about Rome Odunze. For the first time all year, I ranked him as my favorite Bears' wide receiver in Week 12, and he was the only Bears wide receiver who wasn't good in Fantasy. But when you look at the Week 13 projections, they're still bullish on him. What gives?

It's the data.

For starters, Odunze leads all Bears with an average of 13.3 yards per reception. D.J. Moore is averaging 10.5 yards per catch, and Keenan Allen is at 9.4. While Odunze has only caught 56% of his targets, his 7.4 yards per target is also the best of the trio, with Moore at 7.1 and Allen at a miserable 5.2. Moore has a slight edge in per route data, at 1.29 yards per route run, with Odunze at 1.26 and Allen at 1.15. Moore has run 17 more routes than Odunze since the team's Week 7 bye but only four more since Thomas Brown took over as Offensive Coordinator.

Speaking of Brown, in the two games that he has called plays, Allen has 23 targets, Odunze has 20, and Moore has seen only 14. Moore has been the best for Fantasy purposes because he's caught all 14, but that's a huge difference in target share that, if it continues, points towards big problems for Moore and better days ahead for Odunze.

All of that is to say that in my early Week 13 projections, you'll see Odunze at WR25, Allen at WR28, and Moore at WR29. In the rankings, I have moved Moore one spot ahead of Odunze, but they're all number three wide receivers. To justify staying ahead of Odunze, Moore will need a bigger target share, or at least to continue his edge in the red zone, where he has 13 targets to nine of Odunze and eight for Moore. Oddly, Odunze has the most end zone targets with 10, but he's only scored once.

The big takeaway for many people from last week was that Allen still has Fantasy value. I agree, but so does Odunze. 

Here is the rest of the Week 13 WR Preview:

Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Josh Downs WR
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Michael Pittman is a good flex this week.
Romeo Doubs WR
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There should be more targets in Green Bay for Jayden Reed and Christian Watson.
Numbers to Know
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Jerry Jeudy WR
Jerry Jeudy WR
CLE Cleveland • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
10.6
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
78
REYDS
645
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.2
Tank Dell WR
Tank Dell WR
HOU Houston • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC HOU -5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
68
REYDS
520
TD
2
FPTS/G
10
Jauan Jennings WR
Jauan Jennings WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -7 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
14.5
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
65
REYDS
628
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Adds (WR Preview)
Keenan Allen WR
Keenan Allen WR
CHI Chicago • #13
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -10.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
28th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
61%
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
71
REYDS
368
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
Allen is averaging more than nine targets per game over his last five games, and in Week 12, it finally turned into Fantasy production. He's my third-favorite Bears wide receiver, but in a potential shootout against the Lions, he's still a fine No. 3 option. The floor seems to be eight or nine Fantasy points, and he now has two games on the season with more than 20.
Elijah Moore WR
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
5th
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
31%
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
63
REYDS
336
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.4
Moore was a big disappointment in Week 12, but if Cedric Tillman is out, he could be a great option in Week 13. Slot wide receivers are exactly the type of receivers who have found success against the Broncos, and Moore will benefit greatly if Patrick Surtain takes away Jerry Jeudy. Since Jameis Winston took over, Moore has two games with more than 16 Fantasy points and two games with fewer than six.
Xavier Legette WR
Xavier Legette WR
CAR Carolina • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -6 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
48th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
51
REYDS
340
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.5
Legette faces a bad Buccaneers defense that just lost a starting safety. He's still just a flex, but Bryce Young is playing better football, and Legette just posted his second-highest yardage total of the season.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
TEN Tennessee • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
43%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
30
REYDS
304
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.6
I don't want to trust Westbrook's run of big plays when there are no teams on bye, but I do want to add him for Week 14. That's because there are six teams on a bye and Westbrook faces a Jacksonville defense that has surrendered the second-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Ladd McConkey WR
Ladd McConkey WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL LAC -1.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
16.6
WR RNK
26th
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
69
REYDS
698
TD
4
FPTS/G
13
McConkey has at least 14 Fantasy points in three of his last five games. He has a great matchup against a Falcons defense that has been much better against the run than the pass. I expect the Chargers to trend more pass-heavy with J.K. Dobbins out because they don't have anyone else who can run the ball effectively.
Contrarian DFS Play
Davante Adams WR
Davante Adams WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
15
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
73
REYDS
487
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.1
Adams might be overpriced based on his production, but I also think he's underpriced based on his targets. He has 46 targets in five games with the Jets, but only one touchdown and zero 100-yard games. He could follow the path of Keenan Allen this week and finally put those targets to good use. He'll be a DFS tournament winner if he does.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to find my projections for every position over at SportsLine.